http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1298.71 $/oz Change: 2.40
Pt 907.00 $/oz Change: 0.01
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ancuabe gets provisional enviro licence

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ancuabe gets provisional enviro licence

12th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Graphite developer Triton Minerals has been given a provisional environmental licence for its Ancuabe project, in Mozambique.

The company told shareholders that the grant of the provisional environmental licence was a precursor for the receipt of the final environmental licence, which completed the environmental approvals process.

Advertisement

“This is a major milestone in the development of the Ancuabe graphite project, which paves the way for final construction approvals,” said MD Peter Centerbury.

“The grant of the provisional environmental licence comes at a timely stage as we progress early works and move towards construction of the raw water dam.”

Advertisement

In addition, the review period for the Environmental, Social and Health Impact Assessment application has passed without any objections, with Triton telling shareholders that there were no anticipated impediments to receiving the final environmental license.

Triton can now apply for the construction permit required for the mine, plant and infrastructure. Once the construction permit and final environmental licence are granted, Triton will have all the critical permits in place required to complete full construction at Ancuabe.

The company said on Tuesday that a mining concession for Ancuabe is expected in the near-term, however, this is not required to be granted until mining operations start, which is expected in the second half of 2019.

The $99.4-million Ancuabe project is expected to produce some 60 000 t/y of graphite concentrate to generate yearly revenues of $82.6-million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margins averaging 53% over a 27-year evaluation period.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.22 0.899s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close