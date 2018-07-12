http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.47 Change: 0.34
R/$ = 13.26 Change: 0.29
Au 1247.36 $/oz Change: -5.33
Pt 843.50 $/oz Change: 2.28
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Anaconda Mining|Flow|Maritime Resources|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|Flow|Whisker Valley|Anaconda Mining|Newfoundland
Flow|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|Flow|||
anaconda-mining|flow-company|maritime-resources|mining|project|resources|flow-industry-term|whisker-valley|anaconda-mining-person|newfoundland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Anaconda Mining withdraws Maritime Resources buyout offer

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Anaconda Mining withdraws Maritime Resources buyout offer

12th July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TSX-listed emerging miner Anaconda Mining on Thursday announced the withdrawal of its previously announced buyout bid to acquire all shares of Maritime Resources.

“With the recently completed private placement, Maritime shareholders made it clear that they stood with management and wanted to pursue a standalone strategy to advance the Hammerdown project,” stated the company.

Advertisement

Anaconda last week announced that it would increase its offer by about 28% from 0.39 a common share to 0.50 a common share for each Maritime share, provided that the company did not conclude its private placement. The company on Tuesday rescinded this proposal to increase the offer price, before cancelling the offer on Thursday. 

Anaconda believed it could create more value for Maritime shareholders through the combination of the two companies’ assets than what Maritime could have done on its own.

Advertisement

Maritime on Friday closed the private placement, which raised C$1.4-million through the issuance of 7.8-million units at C$0.1 a unit and 5.17-million flow through units at C$0.12 a unit. The proceeds of the financing will go towards advancing the Hammerdown mine project and the Whisker Valley project, in Newfoundland, as well as for general capital and corporate purposes.

Anaconda pointed out on Tuesday that the private placement had diluted Maritime’s shareholders by 23%.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.373 1.056s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close