Amplats to report higher H1 earnings

Amplats to report higher H1 earnings

29th June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) expects its headline earnings and headline earnings a share for the six months ended June 30, to be R150-million, or 57c a share, higher than that reported for the six months to June 30, 2017.

Basic earnings and basic earnings a share will also be at least R238-million, or 91c a share, higher than that reported for the prior comparable period, owing to impairments in the comparative period.

Amplats will release its results for the six months to June 30 on July 23.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

