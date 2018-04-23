Amplats procures energy storage system for Amandelbult

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has contracted energy storage systems provider Primus Power to supply its Amandelbult mine, in Limpopo, with eight EnergyPod battery systems.

The EnergyPods will provide Amandelbult with 200 kW of power and 1 000 kWh of energy.

These batteries are charged when demand for, and cost of, grid electricity is low. During times of peak, high-cost electricity, the charged batteries release stored energy and reduce the mine’s draw from the national grid.

“EnergyPods will allow Amandelbult to realise an immediate monthly reduction in electricity costs and an improvement in energy security.

“Moreover, this project will also lay the groundwork to define future local South African manufacturing and assembly opportunities for the technology,” Amplats platinum group metals investment programme CEO Andrew Hinkly said in a statement on Monday.

The project complements recent support received from the US Trade and Development Agency to demonstrate EnergyPod’s performance, reliability and durability at State-owned Eskom.

Amplats, Primus and Johannesburg’s SolAfrica are closely cooperating on testing four EnergyPods at Eskom’s large-scale energy storage test facility in Rosherville, Johannesburg.

“South Africa represents an important growth area for Primus. Our long duration batteries will save Amplats money and support its energy security, and environmental and socioeconomic goals. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Amplats and our other partners in this vital market,” Primus CEO Tom Stepien said.