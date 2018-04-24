http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.13 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 12.37 Change: -0.01
Au 1330.06 $/oz Change: -1.74
Pt 925.50 $/oz Change: 1.80
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Johannesburg|Efficiency|PGM|Platinum|Resources|Siyanda Resources|Underground|North Concentrator Plant|Union Mine|Maintenance|Operations
|Efficiency|Platinum|Resources|Underground||Maintenance|Operations
johannesburg|efficiency|pgm|platinum|resources|siyanda-resources|underground|north-concentrator-plant|union-mine|maintenance|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Amplats lifts Q1 PGMs output 8% y/y

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Amplats lifts Q1 PGMs output 8% y/y

24th April 2018

By: Nadine James
Creamer Media Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) achieved an 8% year-on-year increase in platinum group metals (PGM) production to 1.2-million ounces for the quarter ended March 31, owing to improved operational performances across its portfolio. 

Palladium production was up 9% year-on-year, at 407 400 oz, and platinum output up 7% year-on-year, at 613 800 oz, on the back of “exceptional performances” from Amplats’ own operations, including Mogalakwena, Amandelbult and Unki.

Advertisement

Mogalakwena’s PGM production increased by 23% year-on-year to 327 600 oz as a result of the company targeting higher-grade areas, as well as the optimisation of the North Concentrator Plant. Concentrator recoveries subsequently increased by 5%.

Platinum and palladium production at Mogalakwena increased by 25% and 22%, respectively.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Amandelbult’s PGM production increased by 12% to 207 000 oz as a result of improved underground efficiencies and higher grades, while Unki’s PGM production increased by 9% to 45 800 oz as a result of increased milling of ore stockpiled prior to the planned concentrator maintenance that was completed in December 2017.

Union mine was sold to Siyanda Resources on February 1, after which Union production was treated as third party purchase of concentrate.

As a result, PGM mined production at Union decreased by 70% to 23 000 oz for the first quarter, with mined platinum and palladium production down 69% and 70% respectively.

Amplats’ total joint venture PGM production increased by 14% to 298 000 oz, owing to improved stoping efficiencies at Mototolo, improved stoping efficiencies and plant recoveries at Modikwa and operational efficiency improvements at Kroondal.

The company noted that, following the strong first-quarter production, its full-year production is expected to be at the top end of the guidance range of 4.7-million to 5-million PGM ounces, including 2.3-million to 2.4-million ounces of platinum and 1.5-million to 1.6-million ounces of palladium.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.3 2.114s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close