http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.20 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 14.32 Change: 0.05
Au 1208.29 $/oz Change: -12.54
Pt 855.00 $/oz Change: -6.84
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Amplats hoping to advance fuel cell ambitions with China visit

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Amplats hoping to advance fuel cell ambitions with China visit

9th November 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) will be hosting an investor and analyst visit to China on November 12, during which the platinum miner intends to showcase the demand for platinum group metals (PGMs).

The visit will focus on the growth of fuel cell vehicle production in China and on gaining an understanding of the changing dynamics of the platinum jewellery market in China.

Advertisement

A presentation, which introduces the hydrogen economy and fuel cells, will be made available to participants and on the Amplats website from November 12.

The visit follows after the miner revealed plans in April for the development of a fuel cell dozer, which makes use of hydrogen in liquid form, to make a 2019 debut in one of its underground mines.

Advertisement

Amplats also announced in April that it had, alongside Shell Technology Ventures, invested in High-Yield Energy Technologies, which has developed electrochemical hydrogen compression technology that will support the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.396 1.075s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close