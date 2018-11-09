Amplats hoping to advance fuel cell ambitions with China visit

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) will be hosting an investor and analyst visit to China on November 12, during which the platinum miner intends to showcase the demand for platinum group metals (PGMs).

The visit will focus on the growth of fuel cell vehicle production in China and on gaining an understanding of the changing dynamics of the platinum jewellery market in China.

Advertisement



A presentation, which introduces the hydrogen economy and fuel cells, will be made available to participants and on the Amplats website from November 12.

The visit follows after the miner revealed plans in April for the development of a fuel cell dozer, which makes use of hydrogen in liquid form, to make a 2019 debut in one of its underground mines.

Advertisement



Amplats also announced in April that it had, alongside Shell Technology Ventures, invested in High-Yield Energy Technologies, which has developed electrochemical hydrogen compression technology that will support the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles.