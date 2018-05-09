Amplats awarded global sustainability accolade

http://www.miningweekly.com
9th May 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has achieved the second-highest sustainability practice score within the metals and mining sector category of ISS-oekom’s global ‘Corporate Responsibility Review 2018'.

ISS-oekom is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and rating agency.

The top three companies in each category are considered to have successfully and systematically integrated important sustainability topics into their activities.

This year, ISS-oekom’s review included an enlarged 'reference universe' to reflect the leading companies globally in each sector.

“We are proud that Amplats has been recognised as a global leader in the effective management of material sustainability aspects relevant to the mining and metals sector.

“Our sustainability strategy, driven in collaboration with Anglo American, has been a core focus for the company over many years and this ranking is recognition of our progress on our sustainability journey,” Amplats CEO Chris Griffith said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the ISS-oekom report, the mining and metals industry showed progress in key areas, such as sustainability, owing to pressure from civil society and investors.

This sector comprises companies specialising in mining and industrial metals processing, as well as a number of integrated groups that cover multiple steps between raw material extraction and the production of raw metals or metal-based components.

 

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

