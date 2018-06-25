Ammaroo gets federal enviro nod

http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1268.76 $/oz Change: 0.66
Pt 872.00 $/oz Change: 7.83
 
Americas Home
25th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Ammaroo phosphate project, in the Northern Territory, has received federal environmental approval, bringing the project one step closer to its targeted construction start in early 2019.

ASX-listed Verdant Minerals said on Monday that the federal approval represented a significant milestone in the permitting process and the attainment of a licence to operate.

The process to attain a Northern Territory approval continues, with the company currently working to finalise a supplementary environmental impact statement in order to make a formal submission and trigger the final assessment phase.

The company told shareholders that federal and territory approvals would assist Verdant in continuing discussions with potential investment and offtake partners.

A feasibility study into Ammaroo proved the project to be technically feasible, and studied a Stage 1 development to produce one-million tonnes a year of phosphate rock concentrate, which would be replicated during year five, taking production to two-million tonnes a year of rock concentrate from year six until the end of the project’s 20-year mine life.

The Stage 1 development is expected to require a capital investment of A$368-million, while the Stage 2 development will require a further A$200-million investment.

Verdant in May signed a non-binding offtake memorandum of understanding with Ameropa Australia for the potential sale of 100 000 t/y of rock concentrate from the Ammaroo project.

