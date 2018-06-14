Americas Silver warns of lower-than-planned Q2 output

TSX- and NYSE-listed Americas Silver on Thursday advised that the Galena Complex in Idaho would fail to meet its planned production targets for the June quarter, after mining was interrupted twice in the last two months.

The latest interruption occurred on Monday, following a mechanical failure in the brake mechanism of the No.3 hoist. All ore and waste skipping is done using the No.3 shaft and hoist.

Repairs have started and the hoist should be back in operation by the end of the month, the company stated. During this time, mining will be suspended.

The latest issue follows a 10-day suspension of milling in April, to allow for maintenance repairs in the No.3 shaft.

Americas Silver said that the April shortfall should be made up over the course of the year and that May production had met expectations.

“These two short-term interruptions in the second quarter are unfortunate but are necessary to not only stabilise future production, but grow production at the Galena Complex,” CEO Darren Blasutti said in a news statement.

The Galena Complex produced 317 653 oz of silver and 665 630 oz of silver equivalent in the first quarter of the year.