http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1295.37 $/oz Change: -3.04
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: 3.90
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

AMCU seeks R12 500 minimum for gold miners

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

AMCU seeks R12 500 minimum for gold miners

11th June 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union plans to demand a R12 500 ($956) monthly minimum wage from some of the country’s top gold producers in upcoming wage negotiations.

The labour group decided on its demands on Sunday at a mass meeting near Carletonville, about 90 km west of Johannesburg. It is the second-largest union at producers including AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye Gold and Harmony Gold Mining, according to Minerals Council South Africa, a lobby representing the industry.

Advertisement

“R12 500, I think it can put the worker in a better place,” especially considering higher taxes and petrol prices, AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa said in an interview after the meeting. What workers are currently paid “isn’t fair.”

The labour group is also calling for an increase in benefits ranging from severance pay to transport costs and longer maternity leave. It also wants a five-day work week to replace the shift system. Mathunjwa cautioned that the union can change its demands at any time.

Advertisement

South Africa’s gold mines are among the world’s deepest, oldest and most laboor intensive, which means that producers face constant pressure to reduce costs, while a 27% national unemployment rate makes job cuts politically difficult.

The union demand would mean a substantial increase to companies including Harmony, which reached an agreement in 2015 that increased the monthly minimum basic pay to R7 662 ($586) in July last year.

The biggest union at the companies, the National Union of Mineworkers, in April submitted a list of demands for a two-year agreement that calls for entry-level underground pay of R10 500 a month, according to a copy seen by Bloomberg.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.171 0.772s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close