Amcu says Sibanye-Stillwater makes new attempt to halt strike

31st January 2019

By: African News Agency

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – Labour union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says mining firm Sibanye-Stillwater has filed another application to the labour court for an interdict preventing its members from continuing with a wage strike dating back to November.

Sibanye-Stillwater has argued that Amcu no longer has legal right to strike as it no longer represents the majority of workers at its gold operations.

Rival unions National Union of Mineworkers, Uasa and Solidarity, which the company says now collectively represent a larger number of workers in the bargaining unit, have signed an agreement with Sibanye. 

Amcu has questioned the authenticity of Sibanye's claims on union membership.

In a statement, the union said its legal counsel had argued in court that the latest application by the mining company was no different from an unsuccessful one filed in December.

"Sibanye-Stillwater needs to show how they concluded that the three unions now represent most of the workers at its gold operations," it said.

"Amcu has a right to be given the opportunity to present its version and present the numbers to the employer before an audit is conducted."

The union said judgement on the case had been reserved, with a ruling expected at a later date.

Edited by: African News Agency

