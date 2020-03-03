Amazing take up of fuel cell electric vehicles in China – RBPlat

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The growth in the adoption of especially fuel cell electric buses and trucks is very noticeable in China in particular, Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) CEO Steve Phiri said on Tuesday.

“It’s so amazing how you see technology development of fuel cells in Shanghai, and they’re monitored even by the government itself to see their performance. There is growth and don’t be surprised when you see a very sharp growth in fuel cell development and fuel cell buses and trucks on the road,” Phiri told Mining Weekly. (Also watch attached Creamer Media video.)

Advertisement



“Fuel cell adoption in China can take off like a Boeing 747, very quickly. A lot of work has been done behind the scenes and it’s so encouraging to see it.

“I was also in California recently where every bus on the road is a fuel cell bus, as well as the trucks themselves.

Advertisement



“Hydrogen fuel cell technology is there and the only thing that delays a spike in fuel cell vehicles on the road is available hydrogen infrastructure,” he added