ALX undertakes airborne radiometric, magnetic survey at Lazy Edward Bay project

A low-level, airborne radiometric and magnetic survey of about 4 000 line kilometres by Special Projects Inc (SPI) of Calgary is under way on TSX-V-listed ALX Uranium Corporation’s 100%-owned Lazy Edward Bay uranium project, in Canada.

Lazy Edward Bay, which straddles the southern edge of the Athabasca Formation sandstone, is an ideal setting for locating radioactive boulders that may have been moved by glaciers a few kilometres from a near-surface source.

“ALX is going ‘back to basics’ at Lazy Edward Bay with the implementation of a low-level, high-power radiometric survey method,” said ALX president and chief geologist Sierd Eriks.

He added that historical ground prospecting rarely found buried radioactive boulders, but the SPI survey can give precise locations of uranium-bearing boulders that were not detected in the prospecting rushes of the past.

ALX plans to mobilise prospecting teams in the summer of 2018 to ground-truth radioactive anomalies detected from the SPI survey, and integrate the results of that prospecting with the locations of known conductors and historical geochemical anomalies at the project.