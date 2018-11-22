Alufer successfully delivers first bauxite shipment to China

Independent mineral exploration and development company Alufer Mining has delivered its first Capesize shipment of bauxite, which totals 203 009 metric tonnes, to the Port of Qingdao, in China.

From the port, it will be delivered to China’s largest alumina and primary aluminium producer, Chalco Shandong.

The operational ramp-up phase at the Bel Air project, in Guinea, is progressing well, the company said on Thursday, with mining on track to produce 5.5-million tonnes in 2019.

Over 750 000 t have, meanwhile, been loaded and iare on route to other customers.

Delivery of the company’s first cargo to Chalco is another key milestone for the project, said CEO Bernie Pryor, who added that Alufer had recently extended its offtake agreement with Chalco.

“We have made significant progress since commissioning the mine in early August. Our mining and loading rates are steadily increasing and the historic investment in drilling and grade control is paying dividends as the mine delivers excellent, consistent-grade bauxite,” he said.

Alufer’s transshipment process is also performing well, with the company remaining on target to reach steady state production as planned.