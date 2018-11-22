http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.72 Change: 0.13
R/$ = 13.78 Change: 0.13
Au 1226.90 $/oz Change: 2.20
Pt 846.50 $/oz Change: -0.04
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Bauxite← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Alufer successfully delivers first bauxite shipment to China

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Alufer successfully delivers first bauxite shipment to China

22nd November 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Independent mineral exploration and development company Alufer Mining has delivered its first Capesize shipment of bauxite, which totals 203 009 metric tonnes, to the Port of Qingdao, in China.

From the port, it will be delivered to China’s largest alumina and primary aluminium producer, Chalco Shandong.

Advertisement

The operational ramp-up phase at the Bel Air project, in Guinea, is progressing well, the company said on Thursday, with mining on track to produce 5.5-million tonnes in 2019.

Over 750 000 t have, meanwhile, been loaded and iare on route to other customers.

Advertisement

Delivery of the company’s first cargo to Chalco is another key milestone for the project, said CEO Bernie Pryor, who added that Alufer had recently extended its offtake agreement with Chalco.

“We have made significant progress since commissioning the mine in early August. Our mining and loading rates are steadily increasing and the historic investment in drilling and grade control is paying dividends as the mine delivers excellent, consistent-grade bauxite,” he said.

Alufer’s transshipment process is also performing well, with the company remaining on target to reach steady state production as planned.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.712 1.401s - 570pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close