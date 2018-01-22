http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.79 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 12.08 Change: 0.05
Au 1332.36 $/oz Change: -4.09
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: -16.01
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Copper|Efficiency|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Ethiopia|Artisanal Gold Mining Sites|VMS|Steven Poulton|Northern Ethiopia
Gold||Copper|Efficiency|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|||||
gold|johannesburg|copper|efficiency|exploration|mining|project|ethiopia|artisanal-gold-mining-sites|vms|steven-poulton|northern-ethiopia
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Altus’s Daro prospect encouraging after reconnaissance exploration programme

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Altus’s Daro prospect encouraging after reconnaissance exploration programme

22nd January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Altus Strategies has reported encouraging gold and copper results from its Daro project, in northern Ethiopia, following a recently completed reconnaissance exploration programme.

A follow-up stream sediment sampling programme across 165 km2 of the 412 km2 Daro licence area is now under way.

Advertisement

“A 2 kg sample of gossanous float, returning 34.3% copper and 0.54 g/t gold, from our initial reconnaissance programme at Daro is highly encouraging. As is the presence of such extensive alluvial, as well as a number of hard rock, artisanal gold mining sites,” said Altus CEO Steven Poulton.

The recent reconnaissance exploration programme at Daro has focused on identifying potential gold and copper mineralised volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits within the licence.

Advertisement

The discovery of high-grade copper mineralised gossans by Altus’s field team suggests that the local geology at Daro is prospective for VMS style orebodies.

“The speed of our initial discoveries at Daro is testimony to the efficiency and methodology of our exploration approach. In order to now further define the most prospective gold and copper primary targets, our field team have commenced a stream sediment survey,” he said.

The programme comprises 137 samples to be collected from the primary catchments across 165 km2 of the Daro licence.

“The objective of this programme is to establish which tributaries potentially host primary gold and/or copper mineralisation. The programme is expected to be completed by the end of February,” he concluded.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.297 1.096s - 556pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close