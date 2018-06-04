Altus Strategies lists on TSX-V, retains Aim-listing

http://www.miningweekly.com
4th June 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

Font size: -+

Exploration project generator Altus Strategies is now dually listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Aim and the TSX-Venture Exchange, with ordinary shares expected to start trading on TSX-V on June 6.

As at the listing date, the company had just over 176-million shares in issue and had granted warrants to buy over 36.9-million shares.

Additionally, 25% of the principal shares are released from the lock-in at the listing date, and the remaining 75% of the principal shares are to be released in 15% increments every six months, starting on August 10 this year.

"We are delighted to have secured the dual listing of the company's shares on the TSX-V. This follows our successful plan of arrangement with Legend Gold for its strategic gold assets in Mali and recent C$4.1-million capital raise, which was largely placed with North America-based investors,” commented Altus chairperson David Netherway.

The board and team at Altus collectively have a strong record of making and monetising economic mineral discoveries across Africa, he added.

Altus has 19 exploration projects, diversified across six African countries and several commodities, including gold, copper, silver, bauxite, iron-ore and zinc.

The Africa-focused company also has two active joint venture partnerships, with ASX listed-Resolute Mining on the Pitangoma Est gold project in southern Mali and with ASX listed-Canyon Resources on the Birsok bauxite project in central Cameroon.

"Our TSX-V listing marks another significant milestone in the company's growth. We believe that Altus now creates a rare opportunity for North America-based investors to participate in a well-established and purely Africa-focused project generator," Netherway said.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

