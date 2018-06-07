http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1297.80 $/oz Change: 0.05
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: -0.48
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Altus starts exploration at Côte d'Ivoire project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Altus starts exploration at Côte d'Ivoire project

7th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim- and TSX-V-listed Altus Strategies has started exploration at its 369.5 km2 Prikro gold project, in eastern Côte d'Ivoire.

"Prikro is an exciting gold project located in an emerging gold province in eastern Côte d'Ivoire. The licence targets Birimian age metasedimentary belts that are renowned for their prospectivity to host economic gold deposits in Côte d'Ivoire and elsewhere across West Africa. The Prikro licence hosts a number of large-scale mapped targets, including a 10-km-long fold hinge with axial planer structures and an associated intrusive.

Advertisement

"Our first phase reconnaissance programme will initially focus on areas of historically reported gold occurrences and the strike extension of structures which are the focus of small-scale mining permits that are contiguous with Prikro. We are delighted to be active in Côte d'Ivoire and look forward to updating shareholders on the results from this exploration programme in due course," Altus CEO Steven Poulton said on Thursday.

Altus has a portfolio of projects in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia, Morocco, Mali and Côte d’Ivoire, targeting gold, bauxite, copper, iron-ore, zinc and silver.

Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.174 0.785s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close