Altus starts exploration at Côte d'Ivoire project

Aim- and TSX-V-listed Altus Strategies has started exploration at its 369.5 km2 Prikro gold project, in eastern Côte d'Ivoire.

"Prikro is an exciting gold project located in an emerging gold province in eastern Côte d'Ivoire. The licence targets Birimian age metasedimentary belts that are renowned for their prospectivity to host economic gold deposits in Côte d'Ivoire and elsewhere across West Africa. The Prikro licence hosts a number of large-scale mapped targets, including a 10-km-long fold hinge with axial planer structures and an associated intrusive.

"Our first phase reconnaissance programme will initially focus on areas of historically reported gold occurrences and the strike extension of structures which are the focus of small-scale mining permits that are contiguous with Prikro. We are delighted to be active in Côte d'Ivoire and look forward to updating shareholders on the results from this exploration programme in due course," Altus CEO Steven Poulton said on Thursday.

Altus has a portfolio of projects in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia, Morocco, Mali and Côte d’Ivoire, targeting gold, bauxite, copper, iron-ore, zinc and silver.