Altus, Raptor terminate LoI for Morocco subsidiary

1st February 2019

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

Africa-focused exploration project generator Altus Strategies’ Letter of Intent (LoI) with Raptor Resources has been terminated by mutual consent.

The LoI, which was first announced in September 2018, would have allowed Raptor to earn a 100% interest in Atlantic Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aterian Resources, Altus’ Moroccan exploration subsidiary.

Altus will now advance discussions with other third parties who have expressed an interest in acquiring Aterian.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

