http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.59 Change: -0.10
R/$ = 12.63 Change: -0.17
Au 1302.40 $/oz Change: 5.25
Pt 907.50 $/oz Change: 2.58
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Altus granted new zinc, copper licences in Morocco

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Altus granted new zinc, copper licences in Morocco

29th May 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Altus Strategies’ wholly-owned subsidiary Aterian Resource has been granted new exploration licences that target zinc and copper, in Morocco.

The Ammas, Takzim Est and Arfa licences cover 87.55 km2.

Advertisement

“The award of these strategically located exploration licences in Morocco is an exciting addition to our exploration pipeline,” Altus CEO Steven Poulton commented.

The licence areas, he added, were selected on the basis of the company’s remote sensing programmes across terrains which are considered to be prospective for zinc, copper and other base metals.

Advertisement

Poulton further noted that the company’s field team has already begun exploration at Ammas, which hosts various types of volcanic massive sulphide deposits.

These include the Hajjar zinc/copper/lead mine, located 3 km northwest of Ammas.

“Encouragingly, our geologists are reporting the discovery of quartz stockworks and gossanous material in outcropping meta-volcanics and meta-siltstones at Ammas. Once this initial reconnaissance phase of exploration is complete, the field team will move on to Takzim Est and Arfa,” he added.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.336 0.87s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close