Altus granted new zinc, copper licences in Morocco

Aim-listed Altus Strategies’ wholly-owned subsidiary Aterian Resource has been granted new exploration licences that target zinc and copper, in Morocco.

The Ammas, Takzim Est and Arfa licences cover 87.55 km2.

“The award of these strategically located exploration licences in Morocco is an exciting addition to our exploration pipeline,” Altus CEO Steven Poulton commented.

The licence areas, he added, were selected on the basis of the company’s remote sensing programmes across terrains which are considered to be prospective for zinc, copper and other base metals.

Poulton further noted that the company’s field team has already begun exploration at Ammas, which hosts various types of volcanic massive sulphide deposits.

These include the Hajjar zinc/copper/lead mine, located 3 km northwest of Ammas.

“Encouragingly, our geologists are reporting the discovery of quartz stockworks and gossanous material in outcropping meta-volcanics and meta-siltstones at Ammas. Once this initial reconnaissance phase of exploration is complete, the field team will move on to Takzim Est and Arfa,” he added.