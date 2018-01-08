Altura’s lithium project nearing completion

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Altura is nearing the completion of the Stage 1 construction of its lithium project, in Western Australia.

The company’s “aggressive” timetable for commissioning and production is on track, with commissioning during the first quarter of this year and first lithium concentrate sales by the second quarter.

“The board and management of Altura outlined an aggressive timetable when we broke ground in March last year on the Altura lithium project, to place the company in a position to become the first major producer in 2018,” Altura MD James Brown said in an update on Monday.

Altura reported that civil works on the project had reached practical completion, with a total of 6 800 m3 of concrete being poured over the last six months, while key plant items, including the crushing and screening plants, dense media separation modules and high pressure grinding rolls, were all close to completion.

Further, construction of the run-of-mine wall has been completed and a practical completion status has been issued on the tailings storage facility.

The mine operations centre is also now fully operational, with both Altura and NRW employees working from the building.

Meanwhile, Altura has adopted an owner/operator model for the processing plant after careful market investigation.

“This owner/operator model will allow Altura to manage and control this vital step in the delivery of an optimal product to the market, and has indicated cost benefits to the company as compared with other models reviewed as part of the investigation,” Brown explained.