http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.84 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 12.40 Change: -0.10
Au 1319.48 $/oz Change: 81.64
Pt 974.00 $/oz Change: 96.50
 
Home / Sector News / Lithium← Back
Construction|Johannesburg|Building|Concrete|Crushing|PROJECT|Screening|Storage|Dense Media Separation Modules|Product|James Brown|Operations|Western Australia|Western Australia
Construction||Building|Concrete|Crushing|PROJECT|Screening|Storage|||Operations||
construction|johannesburg|building|concrete|crushing|project|screening|storage|dense-media-separation-modules|product|james-brown|operations|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Altura’s lithium project nearing completion

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Altura’s lithium project nearing completion

8th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Altura is nearing the completion of the Stage 1 construction of its lithium project, in Western Australia.

The company’s “aggressive” timetable for commissioning and production is on track, with commissioning during the first quarter of this year and first lithium concentrate sales by the second quarter.

Advertisement

“The board and management of Altura outlined an aggressive timetable when we broke ground in March last year on the Altura lithium project, to place the company in a position to become the first major producer in 2018,” Altura MD James Brown said in an update on Monday.

Altura reported that civil works on the project had reached practical completion, with a total of 6 800 m3 of concrete being poured over the last six months, while key plant items, including the crushing and screening plants, dense media separation modules and high pressure grinding rolls, were all close to completion.

Advertisement

Further, construction of the run-of-mine wall has been completed and a practical completion status has been issued on the tailings storage facility.

The mine operations centre is also now fully operational, with both Altura and NRW employees working from the building.

Meanwhile, Altura has adopted an owner/operator model for the processing plant after careful market investigation.

“This owner/operator model will allow Altura to manage and control this vital step in the delivery of an optimal product to the market, and has indicated cost benefits to the company as compared with other models reviewed as part of the investigation,” Brown explained.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.351 1.079s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close