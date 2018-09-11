http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.55 Change: 0.08
R/$ = 15.11 Change: 0.08
Au 1194.00 $/oz Change: -1.45
Pt 788.50 $/oz Change: 5.40
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Perth|Port|Altura Mining|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Storage|Port Hedland|James Brown
Port|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Storage||
perth|port|altura-mining-company|exploration|mining|project|storage|port-hedland-facility|james-brown
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Altura finds another $15m for lithium project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Altura finds another $15m for lithium project

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

11th September 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Lithium developer Altura Mining has secured an additional $15-million for its lithium project in the Pilbara, following an amendment deed with its existing loan note holders.

“The additional funds will ensure the efficient ramp-up of commissioning towards nameplate capacity at the Altura lithium project, continued exploration of the company’s portfolio of tenements and ongoing work on the Stage 2 expansion, which targets a doubling of production to 440 000 t/y in the first half of 2020,” said Altura MD James Brown.

Advertisement

Altura in July produced its first spodumene from the mine, which will produce some 220 000 t/y of 6% lithium concentrate when in full production. Spodumene concentrate from the mine will be stockpiled in a purpose-built storage facility in Port Hedland, which has a capacity of 40 000 t, with Altura presently having the rights to 30 000 t.

The terms of the amendment deed are in line with the existing $110-million senior secured loan note facility that was executed in July last year, and was raised without the issue of further equity securities, which Brown said would have resulted in some dilution for existing shareholders.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.347 1.169s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close