Alrosa unearths soccer ball shaped diamond

Alrosa, the State-owned diamond miner of 2018 FIFA World Cup-host Russia, has unearthed a diamond that bears a resemblance to a soccer ball.
The diamond was recovered on July 4, three days before the World Cup quarter finals, in which the Russian national football team lost to Croatia.
The diamond was discovered at Karpinskaya-1 pipe in Arkhangelskiy region, Alrosa said on Twitter at the weekend.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here