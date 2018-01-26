Alrosa to decide Mir mine future before privatisation

MOSCOW – Russian State-controlled diamond miner Alrosa needs to decide what to do with its Mir mine mine after last year’s flooding incident before its privatisation plans come back on the agenda, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Friday.

Russia does not plan to reduce its stake in Alrosa in 2018 and has not thought yet whether its privatisation would be possible in 2019, Moiseev told reporters in Moscow on Friday.

"Taking into account the situation at the (Mir) mine, it is clear that there is a need to decide what will happen with it before selling something to investors. That is why this is the main task now, and all questions related to the privatisation have taken second place," he added.



