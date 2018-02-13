http://www.miningweekly.com
Alrosa sold diamonds worth $504.5m in January

13th February 2018

By: Reuters

MOSCOW – Russia's Alrosa said on Monday it had sold rough and polished diamonds worth $504.5-million in January.

Rough diamond sales had amounted to $499-million and polished diamond sales to $5.5-million, it said in a statement.

“Earlier this year, we have seen good demand for the whole assortment of our diamond products," said deputy CEO Yury Okoemov.

"It was supported by positive trends in the major sales markets backed by good retail sales results in 2017, including the Christmas season, and growing polished diamond prices in January."

Edited by: Reuters

