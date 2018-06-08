Alrosa sells $288m of diamonds in May

Diamond miner Alrosa Group sold $288-million worth of rough and polished diamonds in May.
Rough diamond sales amounted to $277.5-million and polished diamond sales to $10.5-million.
This brought the group's total diamond sales for the five months to May 31 to $2.3-billion, comprising rough diamond sales of $2.26-billion and polished diamond sales of $43.3-million.
"We continue seeing good demand for almost all assortment of our diamond products. There was a planned decrease in sales in May compared to the similar period last year due to the sale of the inventories accumulated by the beginning of the year and a seasonal decline in the current production, mostly driven by mining suspension at some alluvial deposits in the first months of the year," says Alrosa deputy general director Yury Okoemov.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
