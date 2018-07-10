Alrosa sells $2.6bn worth of diamonds in H1

Diamond miner Alrosa sold $390-million worth of rough and polished diamonds in June, taking half-year sales to $2.6-billion.

Rough diamond sales amounted to $383-million in June and polished diamond sales to $6.6-million.

Commenting on the sales results, deputy CEO Yury Okoemov said on Tuesday that demand for the “whole diamond assortment remains stable”.

“Sales in June were 35.5% higher against May, and 7% higher compared to June last year. Altogether, in the second quarter, there was almost no noticeable seasonal drop traditional for this period,” he said.