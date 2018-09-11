Alrosa sales in 2019 to exceed production

MOSCOW – Russian diamond miner Alrosa said on Tuesday that its sales next year would be one-million to two-million carats higher than its production in 2019, the RIA news agency cited Alexei Filippovsky, its CFO, as saying.
Alrosa expects it production to be around 37.5-million to 38-million carats next year, he was quoted as saying.
Edited by: Reuters
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here