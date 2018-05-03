Alrosa nets $14.8m in Vladivostok large diamond auction

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The United Selling Organisation (USO) of Alrosa has sold 101 special size diamonds (weighing more than 10.8 ct) at its most recent auction in Vladivostok, netting a total revenue of $14.8-million.

The Russian diamond mining company invited 86 companies from the world’s main diamond trading hubs, including Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel and India, to its Vladivostok auction, held from April 16 to 27.

USO Alrosa director Evgeny Agureev said that the auction had delivered good results, confirming high demand for large diamonds.



