http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1348.87 $/oz Change: 2.50
Pt 1017.00 $/oz Change: 7.99
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Johannesburg|Mumbai|Alrosa|Business|Diamond Mining Company|Diamonds|Mining|Rio Tinto|Swarovski|Bombay University|Welingkar Institute|Jim Vimadalal
|Business|Diamonds|Mining|||
johannesburg|mumbai|alrosa-company|business|diamond-mining-company|diamonds|mining|rio-tinto|swarovski|bombay-university|welingkar-institute|jim-vimadalal
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Alrosa appoints director for soon-to-be-opened Indian office

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Alrosa appoints director for soon-to-be-opened Indian office

25th January 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diamond mining company Alrosa has appointed Jim Vimadalal, who previously worked at the Indian offices of Rio Tinto and Swarovski, as director of its representative office in Mumbai.

The Indian office is scheduled to open in March.

Advertisement

Vimadalal will be responsible for cooperating with local industry organisations and advising clients on technical issues. He will also negotiate with potential new clients and monitor developments in the Indian diamond market.

In addition, he will deal with issues relating to research of Indian consumption market, as well as issues of preventing synthetics from entering the Indian natural diamonds market.

Advertisement

Vimadalal holds a degree Bachelor of Commerce from the Bombay University and a postgraduate degree in business management from the Welingkar Institute of Management.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.203 1s - 308pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close