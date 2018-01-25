Alrosa appoints director for soon-to-be-opened Indian office

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diamond mining company Alrosa has appointed Jim Vimadalal, who previously worked at the Indian offices of Rio Tinto and Swarovski, as director of its representative office in Mumbai.

The Indian office is scheduled to open in March.

Vimadalal will be responsible for cooperating with local industry organisations and advising clients on technical issues. He will also negotiate with potential new clients and monitor developments in the Indian diamond market.

In addition, he will deal with issues relating to research of Indian consumption market, as well as issues of preventing synthetics from entering the Indian natural diamonds market.

Vimadalal holds a degree Bachelor of Commerce from the Bombay University and a postgraduate degree in business management from the Welingkar Institute of Management.