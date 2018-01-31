http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.69 Change: 0.14
R/$ = 11.85 Change: 0.11
Au 1345.44 $/oz Change: 10.10
Pt 1003.00 $/oz Change: 11.59
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Construction|Johannesburg|Alphamin Resources|Exploration|PROJECT|Resources|Underground|Congo|Alphamin Bisie Mine|Underground Portal|Boris Kamstra
Construction||Exploration|PROJECT|Resources|Underground||||
construction|johannesburg|alphamin-resources|exploration|project|resources|underground|congo|alphamin-bisie-mine|underground-portal|boris-kamstra
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Alphamin’s Kamstra happy with Bisie development progress

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Alphamin’s Kamstra happy with Bisie development progress

31st January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Alphamin Resources continues work to unlock its developing tin resource in the remote North Kivu region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Alphamin CEO Boris Kamstra on Wednesday said he was happy with the progress made, with the Alphamin Bisie Mine (ABM) aligned to the mapped out schedule for the development of the mine.

Advertisement

The company recently secured the funding to develop Mpama North to steady-state production and has completed the construction of all the required camps and accommodation.

“Considerable progress on the construction of the project has already been made to-date – the boxcut for the underground portal of the mine has been completed and the decline has already progressed about 196 m underground into hard rock, slightly ahead of schedule,” he told media during a webcast-based update on the company’s activities.

Advertisement

Kamstra reiterated the intention to retain some funds once the operation starts generating cash for further exploration activities.

It is believed that the region can produce tin for well over 30 years.

First production at the mine is expected in the first half of 2019 and the mine is expected to reach steady-state production towards the end of 2019.

Alphamin will produce on average 9 642 t/y of tin at a cash cost of $8 837/t of tin produced and $10 359/t of tin sold after duties, royalties, levies and marketing fees, generating an average earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $110-million a year.

The project has a payback period of less than two years.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:2.059 2.722s - 611pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close