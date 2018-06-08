http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1299.21 $/oz Change: 0.85
Pt 898.50 $/oz Change: -8.59
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Alio Gold appoints executive VP, COO

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Alio Gold appoints executive VP, COO

8th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TSX-listed gold miner Alio Gold has appointed Doug Jones as executive VP and COO.

Jones will be responsible for operations at the Florida Canyon mine, in Nevada, in the US, and the San Francisco mine, in Sonora, Mexico.

Advertisement

He has more than 30 years’ experience within precious and base metal mining projects, operations and engineering.

Alio Gold project development VP Paul Hosford will continue to oversee the development of the Ana Paula project, in Guerrero, Mexico.

Advertisement

CEO Greg McCunn commented that Jones’ experience, knowledge and operational leadership skills will enhance the company’s ability to deliver consistent results at its mines, and build Alio into a midtier precious metals company.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.199 0.822s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close