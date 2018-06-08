Alio Gold appoints executive VP, COO

TSX-listed gold miner Alio Gold has appointed Doug Jones as executive VP and COO.

Jones will be responsible for operations at the Florida Canyon mine, in Nevada, in the US, and the San Francisco mine, in Sonora, Mexico.

Advertisement



He has more than 30 years’ experience within precious and base metal mining projects, operations and engineering.

Alio Gold project development VP Paul Hosford will continue to oversee the development of the Ana Paula project, in Guerrero, Mexico.

Advertisement



CEO Greg McCunn commented that Jones’ experience, knowledge and operational leadership skills will enhance the company’s ability to deliver consistent results at its mines, and build Alio into a midtier precious metals company.