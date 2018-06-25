Alderon bolsters its board with Morier appointment

TSX-listed Alderon Iron Ore has appointed Rolland Morier, an executive with expertise in financial management, business strategy, aboriginal land claims and government relations, to its board of directors.

Alderon expects Morier to provide support and guidance in strengthening existing partnerships and securing financing for the Kami project, in the iron-ore-rich Labrador Trough of western Labrador.

“Morier has a deep understanding and appreciation of our project and brings with him vast experience in corporate finance and business strategy in the iron-ore sector,” comments Alderon president and CEO Tayfun Eldem.

Morier was instrumental in executing the business strategy of Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) and Québec North Shore and Labrador Railway – an arrangement that proved key to IOC’s standing as one of Canada’s leading iron-ore producers.

Since 2015 Morier has served as president of Northern Strategies – a company that provides executive consulting services in the areas of financial management, business strategy and mining – and also brings CFO expertise in the areas of strategy, corporate finance, business planning and project evaluation, execution and governance. Prior to his work with Northern Strategies, he spent 20 years at the Rio Tinto group and held several senior executive positions at its subsidiaries, including IOC.