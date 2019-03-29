http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ =  Change:
R/$ =  Change:
Au $/oz Change:
Pt $/oz Change:
 
Home / Latest News← Back
ALDERON IRON ORE|Automation|Energy|HBIS Group|Kami Mine Limited Partnership|Power|PROJECT|Schneider Electric|System|Systems|Kami Mine|Connected Internet|Digital Energy Management|Equipment|Maintenance|Maintenance Adviser Systems|Solutions|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|Tayfum Eldem
Automation|Energy|Power|PROJECT|System|Systems||Equipment|Maintenance|Solutions|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|
alderon-iron-ore|automation|energy|hbis-group|kami-mine-limited-partnership|power|project|schneider-electric|system|systems|kami-mine|connected-internet|digital-energy-management|equipment|maintenance|maintenance-adviser-systems|solutions|iron-ore|iron-ore-person|tayfum-eldem
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Alderon aims for fully digital mine at Kami

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Alderon aims for fully digital mine at Kami

29th March 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The Kami Mine Limited Partnership (Kami LP) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with digital energy management and automation firm Schneider Electric to transform the Kami mine, in western Labrador, into a fully digital mine.

Alderon Iron Ore president and CEO Tayfum Eldem said in a statement on Friday that it hoped the partnership with Schneider would reduce the capital spending and equipment cost targets from the September 2018 updated feasibility study and that it would accelerate the project schedule.

Advertisement

The study estimated capital expenditure of $980-million, for which Alderon is still arranging financing.

Schneider stated said that the solutions proposed for the Kami project would help create a digitally integrated mine by implementing Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure systems at every level. These connected Internet of Things solutions, such as plant process performance, power, and maintenance adviser systems, can assist in achieving a safe, efficient and reliable operation through ongoing process monitoring and proactive system troubleshooting.

Advertisement

Kami LP is 75%-owned by Alderon and 25% by HBIS Group. The proposed mine is located in the Labrador Trough and is surrounded by three producing iron-ore mines. Once developed, the Kami mine will operate for 23 years, producing an average of 7.84-million tonnes a year of premium-quality iron-ore concentrate with an iron content of 65.2%.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.21 1.04s - 270pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close