https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.16 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.87 Change: -0.01
Au 1571.14 $/oz Change: 8.84
Pt 965.02 $/oz Change: -1.77
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Alderon adds second Chinese partner to Kami mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Alderon adds second Chinese partner to Kami mine

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

18th February 2020

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Beijing-headquartered diversified group Tunghsu has signed a letter of intent to acquire a 26% to 38% interest in the Kami Mine Limited Partnership (Kami LP) from Alderon Iron Ore for between $15-million and $23-million, the TSX-listed iron-ore company announced on Tuesday.

Tunghsu will be the second Chinese partner for the proposed western Labrador iron-ore mine, with HBIS Group already owning a 25% interest in Kami LP.

Advertisement

Alderon said it would use a portion of the funds from the Tunghsu investment to repay the $14-million loan facility due to Sprott Resource Lending.

The parties intend to conclude the definitive agreement by March 15, 2020 and close the transaction by April 30, 2020.

Advertisement

Alderon said that increasing Chinese content of the Kami LP would better position the Kami project to obtain financing from Chinese banks and institutions. The removal of the loan facility would also remove the associated debt overhang.

The completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including the negotiation and execution of the definitive agreement and amended partnership agreements, receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, consent of Sprott and continued agreement from Sprott to extend the loan facility to the date of closing of the transaction.

The proposed mine is located in the Labrador Trough and is surrounded by three producing iron-ore mines. Once developed, the Kami mine will operate for 23 years, producing an average of 7.84-million tonnes a year of premium-quality iron-ore concentrate with an iron content of 65.2%.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.184 0.942s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close