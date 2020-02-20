https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.25 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 15.06 Change: -0.07
Au 1606.71 $/oz Change: -1.07
Pt 995.09 $/oz Change: -14.82
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Health|Resources
Health|Resources
health|resources
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Albemarle expects 2020 profit drop as lithium prices sag

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Albemarle expects 2020 profit drop as lithium prices sag

20th February 2020

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Albemarle, the world's largest lithium producer, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and forecast a double-digit drop in 2020 earnings on weak prices for the battery metal.

Lithium companies in the past year have been producing more than automakers currently need, denting prices. China, the world's largest electric vehicle market, is also facing an economic slowdown due to the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Albemarle posted fourth-quarter net income of $90.4-million, or 85c a share, compared to $129.6-million, or $1.21 a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.73 a share in the quarter. Analysts expected $1.74, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

For 2020, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company forecast a drop in sales of at least 2%, to a range of $3.48-billion to $3.53-billion, and a dip in adjusted earnings of at least 16%, to about $4.80 to $5.10 a share.

Chief Executive Luke Kissam said the company should emerge stronger after the industry malaise settles.

"We have the best lithium resources in the world and they will serve demand over the next 10 to 15 years," Kissam said in a statement.

Sales of lithium producers rose 20% to $411.1-million during the fourth quarter, as higher volumes offset a price drop. Sales of catalysts for refineries, which Albemarle has said are key to funding its lithium expansions, dropped.

Albemarle is set to host a conference call on Thursday to discuss the results.

Kissam said earlier this month he will retire in June for health reasons. The company's board has started a search for his successor.

Shares of Albemarle rose less than 1% to $90 in after-hours trading.

Rival lithium producer Livent is set to report its quarterly results on Thursday.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.178 1.025s - 264pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close