http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1253.51 $/oz Change: -4.52
Pt 840.50 $/oz Change: -0.04
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Copper|Exploration|Projects|Greenland|Environmental|Alba Minerals|Drilling|West Greenland
Gold|Copper|Exploration|Projects||Environmental|Drilling|
gold|copper|exploration|projects|greenland|environmental|alba-minerals-person|drilling|west-greenland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Alba to start exploration, mapping at projects in Greenland this month

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Alba to start exploration, mapping at projects in Greenland this month

5th July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Alba Minerals says exploration activities at its Thule Black Sands and Inglefield Land projects in north-west Greenland are scheduled to start this month.

There are about 1 000 m of drilling and sampling planned for Thule, with two lightweight and highly portable drill rigs, as well as offshore sampling to assess potential for future offshore exploration campaigns, and environmental studies, which will include the extensive collection of samples of flora and fauna.

Advertisement

For Inglefield, two-week mapping and sampling of multiple targets prospective for cobalt, gold, copper, zinc and other previously identified anomalies, is planned across five to six key locations.

The operation will run concurrently with Thule’s exploration campaign.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.148 0.66s - 260pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close