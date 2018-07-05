Alba to start exploration, mapping at projects in Greenland this month

Aim-listed Alba Minerals says exploration activities at its Thule Black Sands and Inglefield Land projects in north-west Greenland are scheduled to start this month.
There are about 1 000 m of drilling and sampling planned for Thule, with two lightweight and highly portable drill rigs, as well as offshore sampling to assess potential for future offshore exploration campaigns, and environmental studies, which will include the extensive collection of samples of flora and fauna.
For Inglefield, two-week mapping and sampling of multiple targets prospective for cobalt, gold, copper, zinc and other previously identified anomalies, is planned across five to six key locations.
The operation will run concurrently with Thule’s exploration campaign.
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online
