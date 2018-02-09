Alba secures further exploration licence in Greenland

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Alba Mineral Resources has been granted a mineral exploration licence in the Inglefield Land region of north-west Greenland.

Inglefield Land is close to Alba's existing Inglefield mineral exploration licence and hosts a range of high value commodities, including gold. The new licence block covers an area of 466 km2.

“We are very pleased to have added to our exploration ground in Inglefield Land. Once further ground became available late last year, we identified the major areas of interest and submitted our application, and are grateful for the continued vote of confidence in our team's work in-country,” chairperson George Frangeskides said in a statement.

Extensive exploration has been carried out across Inglefield Land by previous operators in the region, as well as the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS).

The historical data on Alba's combined Inglefield Land ground includes assay results confirming the presence of copper, gold, cobalt, vanadium and nickel, several commodities of which have key roles to play in the electric vehicle battery and renewable energy sectors.

Alba said GEUS had identified that Inglefield Land has the potential for copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, which are associated with and created by volcanic-associated hydrothermal events in submarine environments. Previous surface sampling has reported anomalous copper (up to 1.39%), gold (up to 1.7 g/t), cobalt (up to 0.16%), vanadium and nickel.

“In the coming months investors can expect to see significant news flow at Alba, not only across our suite of high-quality mining assets in Greenland and the UK, but also of course in relation to our substantial interests in the Horse Hill and Brockham oil projects both of which, as previously reported by their respective operators, are hoped to make a major step-change in their development,” Frangeskides said.