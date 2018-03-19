http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.79 Change: -0.07
R/$ = 12.04 Change: -0.06
Au 1311.01 $/oz Change: -6.96
Pt 942.00 $/oz Change: -14.60
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Perth|Alara Resources|Exploration|Mining|Resources|South West Pinnacle Exploration|Australia|India|Oman|Mine Development|Mining|Services|Drilling
|Exploration|Mining|Resources|||Mine Development|Services|Drilling
perth|alara-resources|exploration|mining|resources|south-west-pinnacle-exploration|australia-country|india-country|oman|mine-development|mining-industry-term|services|drilling
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Alara forms JV in Oman

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Alara forms JV in Oman

19th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Metals miner Alara Resources has signed a heads of agreement with South West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPE) to form a new joint venture (JV) in Oman.

The ASX-listed company said on Monday that the JV would engage in drilling, exploration and mine development activities, and would offer these services to other mining or exploration companies in Oman and in the Gulf Cooperation Council, including on Alara’s other JVs.

Advertisement

Alara and SWPE will hold equal shares in the JV entity, with Alara telling shareholders that the final documentation on the transaction would be subject to regulatory requirements in Australia, India and the Oman.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.406 1.212s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close