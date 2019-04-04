Alacer delivers positive results at Gediktepe

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – An updated prefeasibility study (PFS) for the Gediktepe project, in Turkey, has delivered positive results for dual listed gold miner Alacer Gold.

The PFS estimated that the project would require a capital investment of $164-million for the oxide ore phase, and an additional $71-million for the sulfide ore flotation plant and related infrastructure.

Advertisement



The Gediktepe project is expected to recover some 345 000 oz of gold, over eight-million ounces of silver, 254-million pounds of copper and 626-million pounds of zinc over a mine life of 11 years.

The PFS estimated an after-tax net present value of $252-million and an internal rate of return of 27%, with the project estimated to generate gross life-of-mine revenues of around $1.88-billion, and an after-tax free cash flow of $412-million over the mine life.

Advertisement



“The updated Gediktepe PFS continues to demonstrate the economic value and technical viability of the project,” said Alacer CEO and president Rod Antal.

“A material amount of work has been completed since 2016 to define, with a higher level of confidence, the development and operational parameters of the project.

“With the completion of the updated PFS, we will continue to progress the requisite technical work that will allow us to make a construction decision in the future, while also evaluating our strategic alternatives for Gediktepe in conjunction with our joint venture partner.”

Antal said that while the company would continue to advance Gediktepe, the Ardich project has become the highest priority development target in the company’s portfolio, given its potential and near-development optionality.