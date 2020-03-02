AJN announces it won’t pursue Sokimo's Kibali deal

https://www.miningweekly.com
The Kibali gold mine.

2nd March 2020

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

Font size: -+

Canadian junior AJN Resources will not proceed with its proposed acquisition of a 10% stake in the Kibali gold mine, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the company announced on Sunday.

AJN on February 6 announced that it had reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with State-owned Sokimo to acquire several rights in the DRC, including a 10% interest in the Kibali gold mine.

Global majors Barrick and AngloGold each own 45% of Kibali and said that they would not approve the sale or transfer of Sokimo’s shares in the joint venture.

News agency Reuters reported last week that Barrick had issued a cease-and-desist notice to AJN to block the transaction.

AJN’s stock surged threefold following the February 6 MoU announcement from C$0.35 a share to C$1.20 a share. The company’s share price reversed almost all those gains in the past week, as Barrick moved to block the transaction. The stock closed at C$0.40 a share on Friday.

