http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.73 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 12.55 Change: 0.14
Au 1293.95 $/oz Change: -5.51
Pt 904.50 $/oz Change: -7.40
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Construction|AfriTin|AfriTin Mining|Contractor|Ino Invest|Mining|Namibia|PROJECT|Roads|Namibia|Uis Mine|Bulk Infrastructure|Civil Works Contractor|Internal Plant Infrastructure|Local Contractors|Anthony Viljoen|Infrastructure
Construction|Contractor|Mining|Namibia|PROJECT|Roads||||Infrastructure
construction|afritin|afritin-mining|contractor|ino-invest|mining|namibia|project|roads|namibia-country|uis-mine|bulk-infrastructure|civil-works-contractor|internal-plant-infrastructure|local-contractors|anthony-viljoen|infrastructure
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

AfriTin starts civil construction works on Uis mine’s processing plant

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

AfriTin starts civil construction works on Uis mine’s processing plant

4th June 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Phase 1 of the civil works construction on the processing plant at Aim-listed AfriTin Mining’s flagship Uis mine, in Namibia, is targeted for completion in the third quarter of this year.

Phase 1 is designed to process 500 000 t/y.

Advertisement

The construction is to be executed in accordance with the scope, description, drawings, specifications, delivery dates and the terms and conditions provided by AfriTin’s engineers.

Following a comprehensive tender process, AfriTin appointed Namibia-based civil works contractor Ino Invest, which will be responsible for the construction of the civil works required at the Uis mine.

Advertisement

The civil works will involve platforms and earthworks, the upgrading and realignment of access and plant roads, a run-of-mine tip retaining wall, bulk infrastructure and internal plant infrastructure.

“I am very pleased to announce that this appointment signals the beginning of mine construction, in what is another positive step in ensuring that planned production remains on track for starting in the second half of 2018,” AfriTin CEO Anthony Viljoen commented.

He added that the appointment of local contractors attests to the company’s commitment towards establishing Uis as a “proudly Namibian operation”.

“We are confident in the contractor's ability to execute on the project and we look forward to construction commencing in the very near future," he concluded.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.128 1.968s - 567pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close