AfriTin starts civil construction works on Uis mine’s processing plant

Phase 1 of the civil works construction on the processing plant at Aim-listed AfriTin Mining’s flagship Uis mine, in Namibia, is targeted for completion in the third quarter of this year.

Phase 1 is designed to process 500 000 t/y.

Advertisement



The construction is to be executed in accordance with the scope, description, drawings, specifications, delivery dates and the terms and conditions provided by AfriTin’s engineers.

Following a comprehensive tender process, AfriTin appointed Namibia-based civil works contractor Ino Invest, which will be responsible for the construction of the civil works required at the Uis mine.

Advertisement



The civil works will involve platforms and earthworks, the upgrading and realignment of access and plant roads, a run-of-mine tip retaining wall, bulk infrastructure and internal plant infrastructure.

“I am very pleased to announce that this appointment signals the beginning of mine construction, in what is another positive step in ensuring that planned production remains on track for starting in the second half of 2018,” AfriTin CEO Anthony Viljoen commented.

He added that the appointment of local contractors attests to the company’s commitment towards establishing Uis as a “proudly Namibian operation”.

“We are confident in the contractor's ability to execute on the project and we look forward to construction commencing in the very near future," he concluded.