AfriTin delivers first shipment to Thai client

Aim-listed AfriTin Mining has delivered its first tin concentrate shipment of 6 t, grading more than 60%, to Thailand Smelting and Refining Company (TSRC).

The concentrate was produced at AfriTin's Phase 1 pilot mining and processing facility, at the Uis mine, in Namibia.

A second batch of 20 t of tin concentrate is also now on its way from the mine to TSRC. The concentrate was trucked to the Walvis Bay port, in Namibia, and would soon be shipped to Thailand.

Meanwhile, AfriTin increased its processing plant throughput at Uis from 4 300 t of ore in November last year, to 5 800 t in December and further to 11 400 t in January, representing an average increase of 63% month-on-month.

The company expects the mine to continue ramping up production over the next six months to nameplate capacity of 45 000 t of ore to the plant and production of 60 t of tin concentrate a month.

“The first shipment of tin concentrate and first revenues from the Uis mine in three decades marks a significant milestone for the company and the Erongo region of Namibia.

"We will continue to deliver this operation as we ramp up production to nameplate of 60 t of tin concentrate per month. Combined with a mineral resource estimate of 95 539 t of contained tin, we are well placed to advance the project to the goal of establishing an enlarged mining and processing facility,” said CEO Anthony Viljoen in a statement on Tuesday.