African Battery Metals restarts exploration at DRC project

Following a detailed review of historic exploration, Aim-listed African Battery Metals (ABM) has restarted exploration activities at its Kisinka copper/cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, to preserve the company’s capital, the exploration programme will adopt a staged approach, with initial wide area exploration focused on identifying areas of anomalous copper and cobalt mineralisation, to be followed by additional drilling, should ABM find prospective targets.

The initial programme will comprise termite mound sampling across the Kisinka licence area, with X-ray fluorescence testing conducted on site, following which the results will be assessed, mapped and compared with available geophysical data.

“After the challenges in late 2018 and the subsequent refinancing restoring the company's financial position, it is extremely positive to be focused back on the advancement of our business interests through exploration.

“Alongside the Kisinka project, we are pursuing a number of existing and new initiatives seeking the highest impact for shareholders and seeking to punch above our weight using our now robust financial position in a measured and disciplined manner," ABM executive director Paul Johnson said.