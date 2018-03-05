http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.60 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 11.84 Change: 0.08
Au 1319.09 $/oz Change: 1.57
Pt 960.50 $/oz Change: -2.21
 
Home / World News / Middle East← Back
DRC|Gold|Johannesburg|Africa|Aggregate|Exploration|Projects|Africa|Argentina|Australia|Brazil|Burkina Faso|Canada|Chile|Colombia|Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC|Mexico|Peru|South Africa|Tanzania|United States|Metal|Mark Ferguson|Latin America|West Africa
DRC|Gold||Africa|Aggregate|Exploration|Projects|Africa|Burkina Faso|Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC|Tanzania||||
drc|gold|johannesburg|africa-company|aggregate|exploration|projects|africa|argentina|australia-country|brazil|burkina-faso|canada|chile|colombia|democratic-republic-of-congo|drc-country|mexico|peru|south-africa|tanzania|united-states|metal|mark-ferguson|latin-america-region|west-africa
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Africa attracts 14% of world's 2017 exploration budget - S&P's

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Africa attracts 14% of world's 2017 exploration budget - S&P's

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

5th March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Africa attracted 14% of the $8.4-billion budgeted for exploration for nonferrous metals globally in 2017, Standard & Poor's (S&P's) 'Global World Exploration Trends' report highlights.

Exploration in Africa was focused mainly on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burkina Faso, Tanzania and South Africa.

Advertisement

Continued interest in West Africa made gold the top target, with the metal's share of regional spending jumping to 61% from 51% in 2016.

The increase in global exploration expenditure, from $7.3-billion in 2016, was the first yearly increase after four consecutive years of declining investment in this area, the report stated.

Advertisement

This was predicted to continue expanding over the course of this year.

Although the main focus of expenditure was on gold, accounting for 73% of the year-on-year increase, exploration targeting base metals assets also rebounded in the second half of the year, with battery metals exploration surging.

Lithium exploration allocations in 2017 more than doubled year-on-year, while cobalt-focused exploration also increased strongly.

Being the world's largest cobalt producer, the DRC received one-quarter of the global cobalt exploration budget in 2017.

Meanwhile, the report identified Canada, Australia and the US as the continued leaders in exploration spending, with allocations totalling $5.55-billion. The top ten countries accounted for 70% of the $7.95-billion global surveyed total.

By region, Latin America remained the most popular, with six countries - Chile, Peru, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia -  accounting for 91% of the region's budget. Gold was the top target for the third year in a row, garnering 44% of regional spending.

S&P's Global Market Intelligence associate research director Mark Ferguson noted that improved equity market support for explorers allowed many companies to launch or resume drill programmes on their most promising projects.

"Despite significant market volatility, the generally positive trend in metals prices has continued in early 2018; we, therefore, expect the global exploration budget for the year to increase by a further 15% to 20% year-on-year."

Reflecting funding challenges faced by some junior companies early in the year, the number of explorers with spending plans declined slightly, by 3% year-on-year to 1 535 companies, while major miners with revenues greater than $1-billion continued to allocate only a small proportion of their revenues to exploration efforts.

Riskier exploration remained relatively unattractive, the report highlighted. "A long-term swing away from grassroots exploration has been exacerbated since 2013 by a combination of scarce funding for junior explorers and spending cuts by the majors.

"Although improved market sentiment over the past 18 months seems to have slowed the decline in grassroots exploration's share of budgets in 2017, another year of increase in the mine site share reflects the near-term focus of many producers, as well as a persisting climate of risk aversion," it read.

The total exploration figure was based on an underlying survey of more than 3 000 companies, of which 1 535 recorded an aggregate budget of $7.95-billion in 2017, compared with $6.9-billion allocated in 2016.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.456 1.344s - 619pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close