http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.90 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 12.17 Change: -0.04
Au 1331.72 $/oz Change: -4.73
Pt 1012.50 $/oz Change: -0.51
 
Home / Sector News / Potash← Back
Chicago|Decatur|London|New York|White Plains|Archer Daniels Midland|Bunge|Cargill|Crushing|DuPont|Louis Dreyfus|The Journal|Wall Street Journal|South America|Brazil|ADM's North American Headquarters|Agricultural Products|Chemical|Grains Trader|News Media Reports|Products|Dan Henebry|Louis Dreyfus|Operations|Illinois|New York|The Wall Street Journal
|Crushing|||||Products||Operations||
chicago|decatur|london|new-york|white-plains|archer-daniels-midland|bunge|cargill|crushing|dupont|louis-dreyfus-company|the-journal-company|wall-street-journal|south-america|brazil|adms-north-american-headquarters|agricultural-products|chemical|grains-trader|news-media-reports|products|dan-henebry|louis-dreyfus|operations|illinois|new-york-province-or-state|the-wall-street-journal
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

ADM has made takeover approach to Bunge – WSJ

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

ADM has made takeover approach to Bunge – WSJ

20th January 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

NEW YORK – Agricultural processing and trading company Archer Daniels Midland has proposed a takeover of Bunge, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, a move that could set up a battle for Bunge with London-based rival Glencore  in an industry moving towards consolidation.

Bunge and other top grains traders - who make money by buying, selling, storing, shipping and trading crops - are struggling to adapt to a world of oversupply.

Advertisement

ADM said it does not comment on "rumours or speculation," while Bunge was not immediately available for comment.

Glencore last year sought a tie-up with grains trader Bunge in what was taken as the starting signal of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry.

Advertisement

The Journal quoted unnamed sources as saying that ADM had made the approach and that details were unclear.

White Plains, New York-based Bunge operates in more than 40 countries and is Brazil's largest exporter of agricultural products, while Chicago-based ADM says it has customers in 160 countries.

The scale of a deal between ADM and Bunge would raise bigger regulatory concerns than if Glencore acquired Bunge, said a grain trading source. Big asset divestments would be necessary to clear regulators in areas such as combining oilseed crushing operations, the source said.

“That’s like New York buying Chicago to me. You buy a whole basket of goodies and then start dismantling,” the person said.

A second grain trading source said there is so much overlap of oilseed crushing assets between the two companies that the deal looks defensive – a way to keep Glencore from acquiring Bunge. Still, it would shore up ADM’s assets in South America, the trader said.

Bunge rebuffed Glencore last year, and the two struck an agreement that temporarily prevents Glencore from making a hostile bid, according to news media reports.

Large grain traders have struggled in recent years with the global oversupply and thin trading margins have squeezed their core commodity trading operations, including those of Bunge, ADM, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus. Together the four are known as "ABCD."

Shares of Bunge, which has a market cap of $9.79-billion, closed up 11% at $77.56 on Friday.

ADM has a market capitalisation of $22.64-billion, while Bunge's market cap stands around $10-billion.

Illinois farmer Dan Henebry, who delivers corn and soybeans to ADM's North American headquarters in Decatur, Illinois, said he was worried a takeover of Bunge could lead to grain handlers paying farmers less for their crops.

"I'm sure it's going to make them bigger and more competitive, but I don't know if it's going to improve the bid to the farmer," he said.

The farm sector has already undergone a frenzy of mergers between the biggest seed and chemical companies, including last year's combination of Dow and DuPont.

"We've had so many mergers," Henebry said. "Less competition is not good."

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.274 0.936s - 578pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close