http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.37 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 11.65 Change: 0.03
Au 1329.28 $/oz Change: 0.89
Pt 995.00 $/oz Change: -1.51
 
Home / Latest News← Back
SYDNEY|Adani Australia|Adani Enterprises|Coal|Contractor|Downer Edi|PROJECT|Projects|rail|Australia|Galilee Basin Mine|Gautam Adani-controlled Abbot Point Terminal|Queensland
|Coal|Contractor|PROJECT|Projects|rail|||
sydney|adani-australia|adani-enterprises|coal|contractor|downer-edi|project|projects|rail|australia-country|galilee-basin-mine|gautam-adani-controlled-abbot-point-terminal|queensland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Adani may sell stake in Carmichael coal mine amid funding delay

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Adani may sell stake in Carmichael coal mine amid funding delay

22nd February 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SYDNEY – The battle to build one of the world’s biggest coal mines has suffered a fresh setback after Adani Enterprises conceded it would fail to meet a March deadline to arrange A$3-billion in financing for the project.

The December decision by the Queensland government to veto Adani’s A$900-million funding bid for a rail line meant financing would require more time to be secured, an Adani Australia spokeswoman said by phone Thursday. The Indian conglomerate said it will also consider selling a minority stake in its Carmichael project without providing further details.

Advertisement

The financing delay is the latest hurdle for Adani, adding pressure to its ambition to deliver the first coal production from the mine by 2020. In addition to the state government opposing a federal loan for the project, major lenders have pre-emptively excluded themselves from financing the Carmichael development because they oppose polluting fossil-fuel projects.

There have also been changes to the development of the mine and connecting rail line. Adani decided in December to build Australia’s largest coal project by itself after canceling a A$2-billion deal with contractor Downer EDI. A back-up rail option being developed by an Australian operator was also canned earlier in February. That may limit Adani’s options for hauling coal from the Galilee Basin mine to the Gautam Adani-controlled Abbot Point terminal, which faces its own refinancing deadline later this year.

Advertisement

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.276 1.195s - 616pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close