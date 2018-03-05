Acoustic Zoom triumphs in #DisruptMining technology innovation contest

TORONTO (miningweekly.com) – Three-dimensional (3D) drill hole seismic imaging technology innovator Acoustic Zoom has won the second annual #DisruptMining contest on Sunday night.

Acoustic Zoom aims to unlock the potential of Canada's mineral exploration sector with high frequency 3D imaging to help map complex geological formations deep within the earth's micro-structure.

"Our vision is to give confidence to investors by augmenting the value of drill results using our innovative acoustic technology," said Jacques Guigné, CEO and Chief Scientist Professor, Acoustic Zoom. "Our technology maps deep within the earth's microstructure, helping exploration teams drill smarter, guide planning and achieve investment value quick. We are thrilled that Goldcorp and the judging panel of industry titans sees this value and champions our vision."

After earning a spot as a semi-finalist in #DisruptMining 2017, Acoustic Zoom perfected their technology and submitted again in 2018 earning a spot as a finalist. A breakthrough in its ultra-high-frequency 3D drill hole seismic imaging method provides an unprecedented resolution of subsurface geological structures, while reducing their 3D survey costs by up to 90%.

Acoustic Zoom's method is intended to help exploration teams drill smarter, guide planning and achieve investment value quicker with more actionable and accurate information.

The company has now earned the opportunity to negotiate a contract or investment of up to C$1-million with contest lead sponsor Goldcorp.

"Technologies like the one presented by Acoustic Zoom will get us to our vision of being a technology company - and a mining company - faster. Each of the finalists brought something unique to the challenge making the deliberation process difficult for the judges. It was crystal clear at the #DisruptMining finale last night that disruptors are responding to our call to innovate," Goldcorp COO Todd White stated.

CEO David Garofalo announced that net proceeds of C$230 000 from the #DisruptMining live finale will be granted toward mining, innovation and technology scholarships to the University of British Columbia over the next three years. In addition to the scholarships, Goldcorp and KPMG announced a C$100 000 pledge to Heros hockey programme, which helps vulnerable kids participate in hockey programmes - a sport which is a Canadian obsession.