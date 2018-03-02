http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.73 Change: -0.19
R/$ = 11.94 Change: -0.08
Au 1323.13 $/oz Change: 11.48
Pt 965.00 $/oz Change: -8.31
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Central Petroleum|Chevron|Efficiency|Export|Gas|Ichthys Lng|Inpex|LNG|Macquarie Mereenie|Petroleum|Power|Shell|Water|Water Corporation|Australia|Northern Gas Pipeline|Prelude LNG Facility|Coast Gas Markets|Equipment|Facilities Convert Natural Gas|Gas Markets|Gas Production|Gas Supply Benefits|Gas Supply Benefits|Gas Trading Markets|Joint Gas Marketing Arrangements|Liquefied Natural Gas|Maintenance|Natural Gas|Oil-|Australian Coast|Mount Isa|Drilling|Rod Sims|Northern Territory|Queensland|Western Australia|East Coast|Western Australia
|Efficiency|Export|Gas|LNG|Petroleum|Power|Shell|Water||||Equipment|Maintenance|||Drilling|||
johannesburg|central-petroleum|chevron|efficiency|export|gas|ichthys-lng|inpex|lng|macquarie-mereenie|petroleum|power|shell|water|water-corporation|australia-country|northern-gas-pipeline|prelude-lng-facility|coast-gas-markets|equipment|facilities-convert-natural-gas|gas-markets|gas-production|gas-supply-benefits|gas-supply-benefits|gas-trading-markets|joint-gas-marketing-arrangements|liquefied-natural-gas|maintenance|natural-gas|oil-industry-term|australian-coast|mount-isa|drilling|rod-sims|northern-territory|queensland|western-australia|east-coast|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

ACCC proposes joint gas marketing in Northern Territory

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

ACCC proposes joint gas marketing in Northern Territory

2nd March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has released a draft determination proposing to authorise joint gas marketing arrangements between joint venture partners ASX-listed Central Petroleum and Macquarie Mereenie for their Mereenie oil- and gasfield, located in the Amadeus basin in the Northern Territory (NT).

It has further authorised Chevron, INPEX, Shell and ASX-listed Woodside to coordinate maintenance activities at their liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Western Australia and Northern Territory, as the four LNG producers were competing for a limited pool of skilled contractors and specialised equipment to conduct scheduled maintenance.

Advertisement

On the Mereenie deal, the ACCC has granted interim authorisation to allow the development of Mereenie gas as soon as possible. The parties are now allowed to start negotiating joint supply agreements with customers pending the ACCC's final determination.

During a period of joint marketing, Central and Macquarie intend to develop new reserves at Mereenie, estimated at between 110 PJ and 185 PJ, by drilling two new wells at the field.

Advertisement

Central and Macquarie intend to make an additional 15 PJ available for supply into the Northern Gas Pipeline. The companies applied for authorisation through the ACCC because, without it, the joint marketing arrangement would likely breach competition laws.

"The ACCC's preliminary view is that joint marketing is likely to encourage investment to increase gas production at Mereenie. Bringing forward new gas supply benefits the public, particularly once the Northern Gas Pipeline links the Northern Territory to east coast gas markets for the first time later this year," ACCC chairperson Rod Sims said.

"Supply of affordable gas available for east coast customers is tight, particularly in the southern parts of Australia which is putting significant pressure on consumers and businesses. We were very mindful of this in granting interim authorisation," he added.

Customers in the Northern Territory-Mount Isa region appear to have the option of alternative sources of supply, such as Power and Water Corporation from the Blacktip Field in the Northern Territory, and suppliers from the Cooper basin and potentially the Galilee basin.

"These alternatives are likely to constrain Central and Macquarie if they were to attempt to offer their gas at higher prices or on less flexible terms," Sims said.

The ACCC proposes to grant authorisation for the parties to engage in joint marketing for three years. Any agreements entered into during that period must end no later than December 31, 2028.

The ACCC invites submissions from interested parties on the draft determination before it issues its final determination.

On the coordinated maintenance deal, Sims pointed out that LNG producers could now schedule maintenance together without risking breaching competition laws, reducing concurrent work at their facilities. "This will improve efficiency and increase LNG production."

The producers' facilities convert natural gas into LNG for export. Some of the facilities also supply, or have the ability to supply, natural gas to wholesale domestic markets. When the LNG facilities are off line for maintenance, some gas may be directed to these wholesale markets.

"If producers become aware of each other's LNG facility shutdowns as part of this agreement, this information might give them an advantage in gas trading markets," Sims said.

To tackle this, the ACCC has imposed a condition of authorisation requiring the LNG producers to publicly disclose maintenance schedule information that they share with each other. A similar condition applied under an authorisation granted to LNG producers in Queensland in 2016.

"Information is a crucial component for creating efficient, well-functioning markets. Market-sensitive information disclosed to competitors as part of this process should be available to all participants," Sims noted.

Authorisation has been granted for five years, rather than the ten-year period sought by the LNG producers.

"With the evolving nature of the gas markets, there is significant uncertainty about the impact of the proposed conduct on related markets. If the parties wish to seek re-authorisation in 2023, the ACCC will test whether the expected benefits and detriments have arisen and to assess the effectiveness of the condition," Sims said.

The Gorgon, Wheatstone, North West Shelf and Pluto LNG facilities in Western Australia are operational.

The Prelude LNG facility off the Western Australian coast and the Ichthys LNG processing facility are expected to become operational this year.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.885 2.667s - 621pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close