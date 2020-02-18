https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.16 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.87 Change: -0.01
Au 1571.14 $/oz Change: 8.84
Pt 965.02 $/oz Change: -1.77
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Exploration|Flow|Gas|LNG|Pipelines|Storage|Terminals|Flow|Infrastructure
Exploration|Flow|Gas|LNG|Pipelines|Storage|Terminals|Flow|Infrastructure
exploration|flow-company|gas|lng|pipelines|storage|terminals|flow-industry-term|infrastructure
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

ACCC calls for more gas exploration

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

ACCC calls for more gas exploration

18th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has called on Australia’s southern state to allow gas exploration in a bid to secure supply.

“Southern states risk facing a shortfall in the medium term unless there is more exploration and development in the south, or new infrastructure to bring more supply to southern states,” ACCC chairperson Rod Sims said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“We continue to urge state and territory governments to assess individual gas development applications on a case-by-case basis. We also suggest they actively manage tenements to prevent ‘warehousing’ of gas, and that they coordinate the development of pipeline and storage infrastructure to avoid unnecessary duplication.”

The ACCC’s Gas Inquiry 2017-25 interim report has found that the supply outlook for 2020 has improved slightly since July 2019, but beyond 2020 there is significant uncertainty about whether future demand can be met.

Advertisement

Projected supply for 2020 is now at 2 025 PJ while demand is forecast to be 1 831 PJ, not including liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers’ excess gas, the report read.

However, the long term supply outlook for the East Coast gas market from 2021 to 2031 remains uncertain.

The report stated that Southern States risks facing a shortfall in the medium-term unless more exploration and development occurs in the south to compensate for declining ex-Longford production, more investment occurs in north-south transportation infrastructure to enable greater volumes of gas from Queensland or the Northern Territory to flow south, and one or more LNG import terminals are developed.

To avoid any unnecessary duplication of pipelines and other inefficiencies, the ACCC has recommended that the development of this infrastructure, where feasible, be coordinated by state and territory governments during the planning and approval process, and operated on a third party access basis.

“We also support governments actively managing tenements to ensure producers bring gas to market in a timely manner and to prevent larger producers from ‘warehousing’ gas. A greater diversity of suppliers will be most effective in achieving this and, for its part, the ACCC will continue to closely monitor producers’ development decisions,” the watchdog said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.244 1.127s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close