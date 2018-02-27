http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.33 Change: -0.10
R/$ = 11.71 Change: -0.15
Au 1318.26 $/oz Change: -19.80
Pt 986.00 $/oz Change: -18.31
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
London|Crispian|Mining|Norilsk Nickel|Whiteleave|Roman Abramovich|Vladimir Potanin
|Mining||
london|crispian|mining|norilsk-nickel|whiteleave|roman-abramovich|vladimir-potanin
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Abramovich seeks London court approval to sell Norilsk Nickel stake

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Abramovich seeks London court approval to sell Norilsk Nickel stake

27th February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich's Cyprus-based Crispian on Tuesday sought a London court's permission to sell 2% of Norilsk Nickel to billionaire Vladimir Potanin, a move aluminium producer Rusal is trying to block.

Potanin offered to buy a 4% stake in Nornickel from Abramovich for $1.5-billion. However, Rusal, which also owns a stake in the mining group, is seeking a court injunction to block the deal.

Advertisement

Potanin's Cyprus-based Whiteleave exercised its right to buy 2% of Nornickel last week, requiring the shares to be handed over on February 28, Crispian's lawyer, Daniel Jowell, said.

An earlier agreement involving Potanin and Rusal, which is controlled by businessman Oleg Deripaska and holds 27.8% of Nornickel, allowed them to share Abramovich's stake on a pro rata basis if they both wanted to buy it.

Advertisement

The latest ownership dispute revives a long-running battle for control of Nornickel between Potanin, who owns a 30.4% stake in the miner, and Deripaska.

Abramovich and his partners hold a 6.3% stake in Nornickel, of which 4.2% is owned via Crispian.

Crispian, which previously agreed not to transfer its shares in Nornickel until the hearing is over, asked the London court on Tuesday to release it from the undertaking to freeze the deal until the next hearing, which is expected on March 8 to 9.

Crispian is worried that if it cannot transfer the shares, Whiteleave will walk away. Crispian estimates potential losses from a failure of the whole deal at $271-821 million.

A lawyer for Whiteleave also asked the London court to allow the 2% share sale to proceed, but with a commitment not to sell on these shares or accept any dividends on them before a court decision and to return them to Crispian if the court finds in Rusal's favour.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.767 1.445s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close